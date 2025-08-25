BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Vedauwoo Wonders 2
Kaleidoscopic Visions
Kaleidoscopic Visions
11 followers
69 views • 1 day ago

This video is a collection of photographs that I have taken of a very special place in Southeastern Wyoming called Vedauwoo, a national forest area located off I-80 East of Laramie. The huge boulders that abound there make it a popular tourist site for camping and hiking, especially for rock climbers. I recently enjoyed visiting this special place with several of my family members.  This video reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.


Keywords
wildernesstreescloudsmountainswyomingrocksnational forestsclimate and environmentvedauwoo
