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Silent & Spoken Prayer to defend America & Defeat the Deep State
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9 views • July 05, 2020
Come join me in this silent and spoken word prayer to defeat the Evil New World Order and to Save America and Free Humanity! Our Rights come from God, not from government! Christ is King!
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