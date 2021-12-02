Fauci Announces Plans To Vaccinate Children and Babies by the Beginning of Next Year

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11/26/2021 One America Pearson Sharp: regardless of four times more children being sent to the ICU for the annual flu virus than for the CCP virus, Fauci announces plans to start vaccinating children and babies by the beginning of next year. Pearson calls for American people to wake up and stand up against these totalitarian mandates from Biden’s red regime, or there won’t be an America left to save in 2024.