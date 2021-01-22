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The Story Behind The Obelisk In Saint Peter's Square
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85 views • January 22, 2021
This is my most controversial video to date. Since my videos are safe to watch no matter who's in the room with you, I had to include a warning that some of the language will be unsuitable for small children. It's the only video in my collection that has such a warning.
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