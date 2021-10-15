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Army Doctor Tells Soldier Take Covid Jab Or Face Court Martial
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70 views • October 15, 2021
AMERICAN NEWS Oct 14, 2021 7:48 PM EST
thepostmillennial.com
Description:
A retiring soldier has been threatened to take the vaccine or face a court-martial. In a shocking leaked audio clip, an Army doctor is heard telling the soldier she must either get the shot or possibly face a court martial. Terminal CWO broke the story and Jack Posobiec broadcast it on his hit podcast Human Events Daily, where he analyzed the entire clip.
https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-leaked-audio-reveals-army-doctor-telling-soldier-with-medical-issue-to-take-vaccine-shot-or-face-court-martial/
thepostmillennial.com
Description:
A retiring soldier has been threatened to take the vaccine or face a court-martial. In a shocking leaked audio clip, an Army doctor is heard telling the soldier she must either get the shot or possibly face a court martial. Terminal CWO broke the story and Jack Posobiec broadcast it on his hit podcast Human Events Daily, where he analyzed the entire clip.
https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-leaked-audio-reveals-army-doctor-telling-soldier-with-medical-issue-to-take-vaccine-shot-or-face-court-martial/
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