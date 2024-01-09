GAZA - Site where Israeli forces Erected their Flag and Proclaimed their Victory to the World - Leveling it Later

MEE correspondent Mohammed al-Hajjar highlights the extensive destruction at Palestine Square in Gaza City. This is the site where Israeli forces erected their flag and proclaimed their victory to the world. Before withdrawing from the square, the Israeli military demolished all the buildings and parks in the area, levelling the entire square and its structures to the ground.

Adding post from today:

Israel's Ministry of Health has ordered hospitals in northern Israel to be prepared to receive thousands of casualties in a short time, according to KANN news. (https://x.com/kann_news/status/1744791942938923471?)

This is likely an indication of coming conflict with Hezbollah.



