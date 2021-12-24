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Christianity Extra: Electrovoya - Whispers (Adventures in Odyssey)
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The following is distorted audio from "Adventures in Odyssey - Album 18: A Time of Discovery - Episode #3 Count It All Joy" overlapped over the trance track "Electrovoya - Whispers (Magdelayna's Journey to Orion Mix)"...as featured in my prior report "Christianity: When Harm Befalls You".
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