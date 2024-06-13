Soldiers of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Moscow Military District (🔴 group) continue to fight against the AFU near Kupyansk.

A T-90A tank crew describes a recent action in which they helped destroy a Ukrainian strongpoint even while being hit by drones and sustaining mine damage.

Video Credit: @anna_news

Adding:

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the new U.S. anti-Russian sanctions, calling them illegal and unilateral.

The U.S. constantly supplies weapons to Ukraine and uses the crisis as a convenient excuse to impose sanctions, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.