❗️BREAKING: US MILITARY ATTACK ON IRAN ! - Air defense activity in western Tehran

❗️Air defense activity in western Tehran.

Below, in order from top first found, to latest further below, as of 2 minutes ago: I'll keep posting at bottom until I run out of characters or a new video, to continue.... Cynthia

❗️BREAKING :- AMERICAN MILITARY ATTACK ON IRAN !

🇮🇷🇺🇸❗️BREAKING: The U.S. military carried out strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Port and Bandar Abba - Fox News.

❗️Heavy explosions heard in central Tehran.

❗️ A heavy explosion was heard in Bandar Abbas again.

❗️Violent explosions heard in Minab

❗️BREAKING: IRGC targets US warships near Strait of Hormuz.

❗️ Iran attacked three U.S. destroyers with missiles and kamikaze drones, and the destroyers are currently fleeing towards the Sea of Oman, according to Tasnim News Agency.

⚡️ — A source tells Tasnim News Agency that some U.S. destroyers were successfully damaged as a result of the attack by the Iranian Navy.

❗️Explosion heard in Dubai.

Launching of rocket salvos and drones towards US battleships and warships in the Sea of Oman - Sabreen News

❗️Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiyaa Central Headquarters:

The United States, in violation of the ceasefire, targeted an Iranian oil tanker moving from the coastal waters of Iran in the Jask region towards the Strait of Hormuz, as well as another vessel entering the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Fujairah.

At the same time, they carried out air assaults on civilian areas in cooperation with some regional countries on the coasts of Bandar Khamir, Sirik, and Qeshm Island.

The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran immediately retaliated by attacking American military vessels in the eastern Strait of Hormuz and south of the port of Chabahar, causing significant damage to them.

The criminal and aggressive America and its supporting countries must know that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as in the past, powerfully and without the slightest hesitation, will deliver a crushing response to any aggression and invasion.

Explosions in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

⚡️Reuters confirms that US ships are currently under attack from the IRGC.

- Currently, the ceasefire functionally retains no meaning.

US attack in Bandar Abbas

Air defense activity currently in Tehran

Explosions are heard in the UAE, but it is due to an Iranian attack on a US warship near UAE ports.

❗️BREAKING- IRAN: Washington violated the ceasefire.

❗️BREAKING: "The ceasefire has collapsed." - Israel Channel 14.

The explosion reports from the UAE are due to US warships being targeted approximately 52km off the coast.

BREAKING: Iran is actively targeting U.S. Navy vessels in the Persian Gulf.

Publicly available maritime data shows multiple U.S. warships are currently positioned inside Emirati territorial waters, likely taking shelter from Iranian missile strikes. Iran is actively engaging them. Air defenses activated in Tehran and Bandar Abbas.

This is now an active naval battle in the Persian Gulf.

❗️So far with all this fog of war, it appears to be that this is the chronology of events.

🔸The US Regime forces attacked an Iranian oil tanker.

🔸Iran retaliated by firing missiles at American warships in the strait of Hormuz.

🔸 America then decided to strike positions from which the strikes came from and areas in Western Tehran.

🔸Now Iran is striking back with a barrage of missiles and drones. @DD Geopolitics

The IRGC Navy has released a statement regarding tonights attacks:

Following the ceasefire violation and the aggression of the US terrorist army against an Iranian oil tanker near Bandar Jask and the approach of the US terrorist army destroyers to the Strait of Hormuz, a very large and precise combined operation was carried out using various ballistic and anti-ship cruise missiles and explosive warhead attack drones fired at the enemy destroyers.

Intelligence monitoring indicates significant damage to the American enemy, and three invading enemy ships quickly fled the Strait of Hormuz area.

CENTCOM says Iranian attacked on US warships but denies any direct hits:

U.S. forces intercepted unprovoked Iranian attacks and responded with self-defense strikes as U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman, May 7.

Iranian forces launched multiple missiles, drones and small boats as USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and USS Mason (DDG 87) transited the international sea passage. No U.S. assets were struck.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking U.S. forces including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes.

CENTCOM does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces.

CBS News has also confirmed our report of the USS Truxtun and USS Mason being targeted by the IRGC Navy

❗️Warplanes have been heard once again over Baghdad, Iraq.

most @Intel Slava

@geopolitics watch