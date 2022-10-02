Create New Account
【G-Times News】ArriveCAN App Costed Taxpayers Tens of Millions
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1rp40e45

According to a True North report on September 26th, an investigation by the House of Commons Finance Committee showed that the Trudeau administration spent a total of nearly 20 million-Canadian-dollar-taxpayers’ money to develop the ArriveCAN app that has been criticized by all walks of life

