JAMES RED PILLS AMERICA - There is NO VIRUS And Joe Biden LOST! What Is The Real Agenda?

JAMES RED PILLS AMERICA - There is NO VIRUS And Joe Biden LOST! So What Are They REALLY Hiding? Can You Deal With The TRUTH?!



The VIRUS is a HOAX and Joe Biden's 'President-Elect' status is a HOAX! All perpetrated upon us at this very moment in time. But, WHAT IS THEIR REAL AGENDA? Is this all about the election or the virus? I THINK NOT! Take a DEEP DIVE into what these people are REALLY HIDING as you watch this edge-of-your-seat documentary, which reveals the TRUTH NATURE of what we are all fighting against!



REMINDER TO ALL PATRIOTS: There is NO VIRUS. And JOE BIDEN DID NOT WIN! In order for us to walk through the takedown about to happen people need to be exposed to the evil and agenda planned against us. In order for us to go through the biblical changes about to happen, we need to see the EVIL. The kind of evil we let take a run at our freedom for decades while we got distracted with social media, sports, TV, movies and working. We fell asleep at the wheel and let corruption run-a-muck for decade after decade after decade. It’s time to wake up so we can cross the finish line. The best is yet to come! Let's travel down this VIRAL MIND-BLOWING Rabbit Hole, shall we now, Patriots?!