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Masters of the Universe (1987) - Part 4: Piano Stargates in Media
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59 views • May 22, 2022
In this fourth installment of our latest "Show and Tell" series we play three clips from the rather cheesy 1987 "He-Man" movie, Masters of the Universe. It features what's called a Cosmic Key, a device that plays notes when the keys are pressed, and this results in the opening of a stargate. A damaged Cosmic Key is rigged up to what we call an electronic keyboard, portable keyboard, or digital keyboard. These clips from Masters of the Universe involve a kind of magical working we call, Janus ritual. This should be getting pretty familiar.
Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PianoStargateMedia_4HeMan.mp4
On our blog: Janus Ritual - Real, Effectual - and Common!
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/05/janus-ritual-real-effectual-and-common.html
Find the other videos in this series playlist here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoCode
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PianoStargateMedia_4HeMan.mp4
On our blog: Janus Ritual - Real, Effectual - and Common!
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/05/janus-ritual-real-effectual-and-common.html
Find the other videos in this series playlist here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoCode
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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