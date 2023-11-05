Mother cat was taking her last breaths when we met her but a miracle was about to happen!

Paws & Promises





Oct 29, 2023





In today's heartwarming story, we encountered a mama cat on the edge of a miracle. She had been hit by a cyclist, and her life was at risk. A kind lady called us for help. The accident occurred on a walking track where cyclists had been racing. The lady had put the mama cat in a safe place and immediately contacted us. We tried to make her walk, but her condition was too severe. We knew she needed urgent medical help, so we booked an appointment with the vet and sent her to the clinic. In the meantime, her kittens were with us, longing for their mama's embrace. At the clinic, the mama cat received immediate treatment, and the kittens had a successful medical checkup. We brought the kittens home and fed them. Slowly but surely, mama cat started to recover. After many days, the beautiful moment arrived when mama cat was reunited with her babies.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsTlv5_elLc