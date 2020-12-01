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BREAKING - Lt. General Michael Flynn's Message to America During His First Interview Since President Trump's Pardon - WVW-TV Exclusive
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31 views • December 01, 2020
Lt. General Flynn is introduced by General McInerney in his first interview on WVW-TV since being pardoned by President Trump. In this interview, Lt. General Flynn gives an over view of the 2020 election investigation and a clear path to victory for President Trump despite the amount of voter fraud, voter manipulation and voter suppression. The General encourages Americans to stay strong and positive despite the challenges we are currently facing. There is a clear path to victory for the President and his team. If we don't get it right this time, we will lose our Nation. He believes that President Trump will emerge the winner.
General McInerney is also interviewed regarding the level of voter fraud in this election. He says the President won with a very large margin before the fraud was initiated on election night. He encourages the American people to demand that the President remain in office if his challenges are shut down, because what the opposition did on election is treason. .
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Transcript: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-29-full-transcript-interview-gen-michael-flynn-gen-thomas-mcinerney.html# .
General McInerney is also interviewed regarding the level of voter fraud in this election. He says the President won with a very large margin before the fraud was initiated on election night. He encourages the American people to demand that the President remain in office if his challenges are shut down, because what the opposition did on election is treason. .
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Transcript: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-29-full-transcript-interview-gen-michael-flynn-gen-thomas-mcinerney.html# .
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