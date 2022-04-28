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ARE YOU READY TO CONFRONT YOUR BELIEF ABOUT WEALTH?
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160 views • April 28, 2022
I have a confession to make...
I have been really confronted with what wealth truly means over these last couple of months. Want to hear more? Check out this short clip.
There is no universal definition of what wealth is, and what I've come to realize is that wealth is different for everyone.
But here's the thing, when we focus on the things that we truly desire and bring ourselves into holistic alignment in all areas of our lives, financial wealth cannot help but follow! That's true for everyone, no matter what your wealth story is.
I am over the moon excited to be offering Alchemical Wealth, which is a new process that allows you to go through The Philosopher's Stone with a focus on money, wealth, and abundance!
There has never been a more important time to question everything you ever thought wealth was- here is your opportunity to explore that and more!
This first round is being facilitated as a group case study, so I am offering it at a highly discounted rate. When I say this is the opportunity of a lifetime- I mean it! You will never see this price again, so if you know you want in, grab your spot today because space is limited.
*Ouroboros Alumni and Emotional Resonance Clearing Practitioners- I have a special rate for you! Please message me for details.
https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/AlchemicalWealth-AJourneythroughTPS
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
I have been really confronted with what wealth truly means over these last couple of months. Want to hear more? Check out this short clip.
There is no universal definition of what wealth is, and what I've come to realize is that wealth is different for everyone.
But here's the thing, when we focus on the things that we truly desire and bring ourselves into holistic alignment in all areas of our lives, financial wealth cannot help but follow! That's true for everyone, no matter what your wealth story is.
I am over the moon excited to be offering Alchemical Wealth, which is a new process that allows you to go through The Philosopher's Stone with a focus on money, wealth, and abundance!
There has never been a more important time to question everything you ever thought wealth was- here is your opportunity to explore that and more!
This first round is being facilitated as a group case study, so I am offering it at a highly discounted rate. When I say this is the opportunity of a lifetime- I mean it! You will never see this price again, so if you know you want in, grab your spot today because space is limited.
*Ouroboros Alumni and Emotional Resonance Clearing Practitioners- I have a special rate for you! Please message me for details.
https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/AlchemicalWealth-AJourneythroughTPS
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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