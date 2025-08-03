Proof that Google's YouTube is BOTH Racist + Fascist

Google/YouTube claim that they treat all creators equally, when this is patently false, considering the fact that they had a program called "YouTube Black" that specifically gave preferential treatment, including amplification on YouTube chosen, black voices, whites need not apply.

Google also engaged in fascism by implementing Biden administration DEI policies into their artificial intelligence which still exists today.





