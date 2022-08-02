Gas Station Grab: Sierra Nevada Big Little Thing Imperial IPA 3.5/5

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So I stopped off after a long day at work to grab a libation and these were the On Sale brews today.Three 19.2 Oz cans for $7 and change out the door.
This Imperial IPA from Sierra Nevada comes in at at a whopping 9.0 for the ABV, 45 for the IBUs and a By My Eye SRM of 8.
This was a bit maltish and the hop profile didn't meld well for me.
Malts: Pale, Wheat & Munich
Hops: Magnum, Crystal, Chinook, Idaho 7, Columbus, Cascade & Mosiac
Yeast: Ale
Not bad but not really my style.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.
Big 3
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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