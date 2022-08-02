Gas Station Grab: Sierra Nevada Big Little Thing Imperial IPA 3.5/5

So I stopped off after a long day at work to grab a libation and these were the On Sale brews today.Three 19.2 Oz cans for $7 and change out the door.

This Imperial IPA from Sierra Nevada comes in at at a whopping 9.0 for the ABV, 45 for the IBUs and a By My Eye SRM of 8.

This was a bit maltish and the hop profile didn't meld well for me.

Malts: Pale, Wheat & Munich

Hops: Magnum, Crystal, Chinook, Idaho 7, Columbus, Cascade & Mosiac

Yeast: Ale

Not bad but not really my style.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.

Big 3

Skal

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr

https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr







