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Contagious Contactee Reverse engineering Nurse Klanmother Karen MacDonald, Dr. Ross Andersen & Lloraine
WATCH ON TRUETUBE: https://youtu.be/PxMgl1gkwlA
NEWSINSIDEOUT: https://newsinsideout.com/2021/07/contagious-contactee-reverse-engineering-nurse-klanmother-karen-macdonald-dr-ross-andersen-lloraine/
WATCH ON FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/357345998940...
WATCH ON FACEBOOK PAGE: https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?...
WATCH ON TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/omniversitylive
Karen MacDonald
Lloraine
Dr. Ross Andersen
CONTACT
safezoneemf.ca
[email protected]
[email protected]