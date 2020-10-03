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Alzheimer's Disease: Part II
RN4aHealthierU
RN4aHealthierU
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11 views • October 03, 2020
This video goes over diagnosis, treatment, alternative supplements, and tips for caregivers to manage things easier and save yourself a lot of tears and a lot of feelings of being overwhelmed as a caregiver.

If you are interested in getting involved with a clinical trial to assist in getting a better understanding of how we can develop a cure for this disease, please contact the Mayo Clinic for a site closest to you.

Please remember to watch TeepaSnow.com or watch Teepa Snow's dementia videos on YouTube to help you learn to interact better with a family member with dementia.

Consult your local agencies on aging to get assistance with taking care of a family member. They usually have resource guides with contact numbers of companies that can offer assistance in your local area.
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alzheimers diseasediagnosis of alzheimers diseasetreatments of alzheimers disease
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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