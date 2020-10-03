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Alzheimer's Disease: Part II
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11 views • October 03, 2020
This video goes over diagnosis, treatment, alternative supplements, and tips for caregivers to manage things easier and save yourself a lot of tears and a lot of feelings of being overwhelmed as a caregiver.
If you are interested in getting involved with a clinical trial to assist in getting a better understanding of how we can develop a cure for this disease, please contact the Mayo Clinic for a site closest to you.
Please remember to watch TeepaSnow.com or watch Teepa Snow's dementia videos on YouTube to help you learn to interact better with a family member with dementia.
Consult your local agencies on aging to get assistance with taking care of a family member. They usually have resource guides with contact numbers of companies that can offer assistance in your local area.
If you are interested in getting involved with a clinical trial to assist in getting a better understanding of how we can develop a cure for this disease, please contact the Mayo Clinic for a site closest to you.
Please remember to watch TeepaSnow.com or watch Teepa Snow's dementia videos on YouTube to help you learn to interact better with a family member with dementia.
Consult your local agencies on aging to get assistance with taking care of a family member. They usually have resource guides with contact numbers of companies that can offer assistance in your local area.
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