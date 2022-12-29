Midnight Ride: Anunnaki- The Dying Gods and the Giants of Old

Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico.
Ancient Near East in Biblical, Mythological, and Archeological information has become more relevant in the last few years than in decades before. Supernatural and physical encounters with UFOs, Aliens, and Demons have reportedly increased with makes understanding the world we live in and its relation to our Genesis of utmost importance.
Topic 1 (Angels Bound in the Euphrates- Return of the Anunnaki) https://youtu.be/dsQ9CQ2Gr9Y
Topic 2 (Giants of Baalbek - Lands of the Ancient Watchers and Nephilim)
https://youtu.be/WImAeYRYHRA
Topic 3 (Nephilim Wars- Baal vs. Lucifer)
https://youtu.be/ZJegSh-WwsY
Topic 4 (Resurrection of the Old Gods)
https://youtu.be/Tql8CjTIpgM
Topics discussed: Ancient Aliens, Anunnaki, Mesopotamian history, nephilim, gods of old, Baal, Lucifer, and many other interesting topics.
Exclusive content can be found on https://www.nystv.org
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#MidnightRide #NYSTV
T-Shirts and Mugs:
https://nystvwear.com
Tonight's sponsors:
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com
Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints
Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases
Watts Leather: https://wattsleather.com/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.