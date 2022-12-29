Create New Account
Midnight Ride: Anunnaki- The Dying Gods and the Giants of Old
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday |

Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico.


Ancient Near East in Biblical, Mythological, and Archeological information has become more relevant in the last few years than in decades before. Supernatural and physical encounters with UFOs, Aliens, and Demons have reportedly increased with makes understanding the world we live in and its relation to our Genesis of utmost importance.


Topic 1 (Angels Bound in the Euphrates- Return of the Anunnaki) https://youtu.be/dsQ9CQ2Gr9Y

Topic 2 (Giants of Baalbek - Lands of the Ancient Watchers and Nephilim)

https://youtu.be/WImAeYRYHRA

Topic 3 (Nephilim Wars- Baal vs. Lucifer)

https://youtu.be/ZJegSh-WwsY

Topic 4 (Resurrection of the Old Gods)

https://youtu.be/Tql8CjTIpgM

Topics discussed: Ancient Aliens, Anunnaki, Mesopotamian history, nephilim, gods of old, Baal, Lucifer, and many other interesting topics.

Exclusive content can be found on https://www.nystv.org

Keywords
biblechristianityfood shortagesscriptureprophesymark of the beastgiantsfallen angelsarchaeologynephilimfaminetranshumanismhybridsdays of noahthe great resetthe flood of noahtracking chips

