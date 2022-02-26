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Election Year Racial Propaganda : Cop cuffing black teen while white teen watches
AxeTruth
AxeTruth
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Its an election year.. let the RACIAL PROPAGANDA BEGIN... In Blue state NJ.... & Democrat Gov Murphy chimes in on a fist
fight between 2 teens at the mall.. 1 black & 1 Hispanic but he's labeled white by the Bagel Owned MSM . A New Jersey police department is being criticized after two officers handcuffed and pinned a black teen to the floor during a weekend mall fight while the white teen involved in the feud was left to sit on a couch.

https://nypost.com/2022/02/16/nj-police-cuff-black-teen-in-mall-fight-as-white-teen-watches

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