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Election Year Racial Propaganda : Cop cuffing black teen while white teen watches
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0 view • February 26, 2022
Its an election year.. let the RACIAL PROPAGANDA BEGIN... In Blue state NJ.... & Democrat Gov Murphy chimes in on a fist
fight between 2 teens at the mall.. 1 black & 1 Hispanic but he's labeled white by the Bagel Owned MSM . A New Jersey police department is being criticized after two officers handcuffed and pinned a black teen to the floor during a weekend mall fight while the white teen involved in the feud was left to sit on a couch.
https://nypost.com/2022/02/16/nj-police-cuff-black-teen-in-mall-fight-as-white-teen-watches
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fight between 2 teens at the mall.. 1 black & 1 Hispanic but he's labeled white by the Bagel Owned MSM . A New Jersey police department is being criticized after two officers handcuffed and pinned a black teen to the floor during a weekend mall fight while the white teen involved in the feud was left to sit on a couch.
https://nypost.com/2022/02/16/nj-police-cuff-black-teen-in-mall-fight-as-white-teen-watches
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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