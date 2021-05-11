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Full video - Kay Griggs' interview exposing Illuminati NWO U.S. military top leaders' Satanist "Black Sun" Nazi SS gay mafia brotherhood secret society mass murder & global terrorism
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227 views • May 11, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2021). Kay Griggs exposes that the gay mafia elite homosexual bisexual cherry military general brotherhood secret societies occult members are members of the mafia and CIA and narcotic rings and Illuminati NWO assassins and Nazi SS Schutzstaffel and are OSS military intelligence CIA communist party members and are Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien and nephilim alien incarnate avatars. When they become a full colonel, they get them drunk and gang rape them or sodomize them, just like in Noah’s days Atlantis and Sodom & Gomorrah. You cannot become a colonel without getting gang raped by the Satanist gay mafia generals and other colonels. They run all the labor unions. They kill any human that tries to reach leadership positions. Those humans who find out the truth are killed or made to have forced suicide or made to be killed in accidents. They run the Zionist “fake Jews” groups and the financial world and all the banks. Kay says in order to be a colonel or Navy SEALS special operations unit member, you have to be bisexual and be part of the Satanist homosexual gay mafia, according to the confession of many SEALS commanders and army and air force military generals. They all do orgy parties with each other in huge mansions in Marseille. There were over a thousand Navy SEALS soldiers at the orgy party that Kay went to, and she says that every single SEALS soldier has to do a cold kill to be initiated into the Satanist SEALS military unit by going into any hotel or home and killing anyone they find. They are all part of the Opus Dai pedophile cannibal child-trafficking ring. All the Nazi SS German leaders in World War 2 were part of this Satanist gay mafia orgy party occult secret society mass murder Hollywood royalty politician Vatican White House CIA group. The Satanist Draco avatar William Donavan, who created the military OSS and CIA, also created and ran the communist parties. It is the same group that created the Atlantis empire and Roman empire and Greek empire and Egyptian empire and communist nations. They are run by the mafia and narcotics income, and it is funded by the Kabbalah witchcraft Satanist group. The Illuminati Satanist gay mafia brought in hundreds of thousands of Nazi German gay mafia war criminal scientists and corporate leaders and military leaders into the U.S. after World War 2. The military sells the weapons to the communist nations for the mafia. These Catholic priest gay mafia sent the little human boys to the communist genocidal psychopath gay mafia Satanists like Cambodia’s Pol Pot. This is why all the urinals in the public toilets are open and are not hidden. All the Council on Foreign Relations and Skull & Bones Society are part of this gay mafia Satanist Draco avatar secret society. They spread all the biological weapon pandemics and epidemics and make money from the medical science witchcraft alchemy pharmaceutical industry. They all belong to the intelligence agencies and kill people using tax money. All the media press people are also part of that Satanist group. They did all the global terrorism and wars in history. They run the narcotic industry and child trafficking industry and arms trafficking industry and nuclear weapons industry and anything else that makes money. They sell to any fellow Satanist Draco avatars in any rival nation. They run all the occult and cult group assassins and serial murderers and mass shooters and bombers and street gang assassins and drug cartel gangs and Muslim jihadists and other Satanist non-human non-souled people on the earth.
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See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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