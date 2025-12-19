BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
VILE GENOCIDAL PHYSCOPATHS WORLDWIDE REQUIRE EXTREME PREJUDICE
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
51 views • 3 days ago

December 18th 2025 Powerful Live Stream for World

TIME IS NOT ON MANKIND'S SIDE WE MUST RISE UP AND FIGHT THIS EVIL

ONLY HERE IS WORLD GIVEN THE EVIDENCE AND THE SOLUTION SIMPLY!


Once again Christopher James provides the world with correct knowledge and understandings towards the solution/global actions required right now!


Donald Trump and Benjamin Nuttininhisbrain with billionaire Zionists are ripping this world apart on every level in every country and everyone acting for service corporations [governments] are involved in massive death, theft and destruction within our countries... the enemy is within and we must drag it out into the light and remove it from this world under common law.


How can mankind be so ignorant?...there are NO real men in this world a bunch of cowards and fools walk this earth and mankind is about to pay the price for this global satanic cabal not being taken down.


SHARE SHARE SHARE...RE UPLOAD THESE VIDEOS FAR AND WIDE

DO NOT STOP... THIS IS WHAT EVERYONE CAN TO TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE.

WE ARE LOOSING THE INFORMATION WAR THE SYSTEM IS LOCKING TRUTH DOWN AND ONLY A MASSIVE EFFORT BY THE PEOPLE CAN STOP THIS EVIL.


ALL COURTS ARE RUN BY CRIMINAL ORGANIZATION CALLED THE BAR.

LEGAL DOES NOT APPLY TO A MAN OR WOMAN... learn WHO we are at www.awarriorcalls.com and more importantly the SOLUTION to wiping this evil of the face of this earth LAWFULLY!


Please share this video far and wide the solution to the horrific big pharma drugs in our bodies is MASTERPEACE... the only product in world proven with verifiable evidence with multiple 3rd party testing showing massive removal of forever chemicals in our bodies... graphine, aluminum, mercury ect.


MasterPeace is the ONLY product with enormous power to clean up and restore our interstitial fluid to its original state. This has been proven like no other natural product removing all forever chemicals... especially graphene that mankind has been injected with via covid vaccinations.... and covid if you don't know by now WAS ALL A LIE over 230 FOI's from around the world proving it never existed.


Mankind now hangs in balance DO NOT SIT IDLE GET INVOLVED!


To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU


MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html


MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf


Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.

https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Alternate platforms...


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/


God Speed and God Bless

THIS IS OUR MOMENT....

DO NOT LET THIS IGNORANCE AND COWARDLINESS CONTINUE

WITH ALL YOUR HEART & MIND FIGHT/STAND IN TRUTH TAKE THIS WORLD BACK


trumptreasonwar
