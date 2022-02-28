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Rogan Guest Reveals Government’s Digital ID Nightmare Is Real!
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153 views • February 28, 2022
The Jimmy Dore Show


On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, guest Maajid Nawaz revealed high-level plans underway to transition from vaccine passports to digital IDs that would offer powerful institutions access to and control over nearly every aspect of our lives.

Jimmy and The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal discuss how these dramatic eviscerations of our personal freedoms will likely be “sold” to us as convenience measures.

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foodprivacymoneycontrolgovernmentslaveryjoe roganvaccine passportdigital id nightmarethejimmydoreshow
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