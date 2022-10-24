Worldwide DEW/Neurotech Targeting, Non-Consensual AI/Cybernetics/Brain Experiments: Conference 2

Second Annual Conference to bear collective witness to ongoing technocratic crimes against humanity involving bio-hacking and neuro-hacking conducted by military, Intelligence, Security, Academic, Private factions under guise of weapons testing, cognitive warfare, countering violent terrorism, surveillance, public safety, community monitoring, needed brain research and other such: all non-consensual, traumatizing, and repressive.

Follows on the Online Press Conference, October 15, 2021, and presents diverse insight into the modern and often hidden crimes run via overreach, abuse, and misapplication of power as technology has been permitted to take a very dark road in the hands of many mad scientists and has led us to a point now where the remote access and manipulation of human brains and bodies has become legally acceptable to Law Enforcement, DOD, DOJ, employs millions in local communities in Stasi operations, and threatens to become the route forward into complete enslavement if the use of these weapons is not halted. People -- "targeted individuals" as well as those who have no idea they're being targeted with precision frequency neuroweaponry -- are suffering today both physically, psychologically, and socially as they are being hit with DEWs, neurotechnologies, nanotechnologies, torture protocols such as sleep deprivation, smear campaigns, social ostracism, and public bullying and harassment while their brains are mapped, exploited, and their bodies ravaged with 24/7 Remote Neural Monitoring, vibration, burning, itching, and other forms of bodily torture effected by radar weapons from a distance.

Participants speak about MK Ultra--which hasn't stopped, Cognitive Warfare--the normalizing of information warfare and brain access, Public Safety, Havana Syndrome, Transhumanism, Remote Control and more.

Participants in this year's panel are: Dr. Robert Duncan, Dr. Len Ber, John Christiana, Rosanne Schneider, Craig LaForest, Alex Crosbie, and Ramola D

https://www.bitchute.com/video/qitq13unrKhb/





Craig LaForest's mentions, Citizens against harmful technologies: citizensaht.org

ICATOR: www. icator.be





Rosanne Schneider's website: https://humanrightswatch3blog.wordpress.com/





John Christiana's website: https://www.lifeofjohnchristiana.com/





Dr. Len Ber's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbk8cJ5wGNMvS8Pj214hJIw





Dr. Len Ber's paper: https://www.academia.edu/88580285/The_Inadequacy_of_Physician_Mindset_in_the_Era_of_Neuroweapons_used_against_General_Public





Paper by Hoffer et al mentioned by Len Ber:

Acute findings in an acquired neurosensory dysfunction

Michael E Hoffer 1 2, Bonnie E Levin 3, Hillary Snapp 1, James Buskirk 1, Carey Balaban/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30828629/





Alex Crosbie's interview:

Report 252 | Alex Crosbie from Dublin Reports Covert Generational Targeting with Anti-Personnel DEWs, Neurotech, Induced Family Deaths/https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/Report-252---Alex-Crosbie-of-Dublin:5





Dr. Robert Duncan's books: Project Soulcatcher, How to Tame a Demon, The Matrix Deciphered can be found online and at Amazon; Interviews and talks given by Robert can be found widely online on Youtube, Bitchute etc--just Google his name





Ramola's website: everydayconcerned.net/ Video channels at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Rumble, Live 528





Patents on Remote and Robotic Control of Humans I mentioned are linked in this article: https://everydayconcerned.net/2022/10/15/the-man-who-stole-social-networking-from-leader-technologies-for-facebook-friends-james-p-chandler-iii-is-dead-seamy-understory-involving-highlands-forum-darpa-fauci-emerges-anew-end-of-soci/





Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net

Author website: ramolad.com

Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble





