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7grainsofsalt: What did he (Dr Vladimir Zelenko) just say? [17.08.2021]
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63 views • August 17, 2021
Trumps doctor Vladimir Zelenko talks to israeli politicians and health minister about vaccine
This man's (D's) opposition to what is going on around the world. You should go to listen. I am not saying that I trust him, but he did speak some truth in there and he was trying to warn those that call themselves 'God's people'. Understand that those who have accepted Jesus are today God's people. Rom.2:28-29, Gal.3:28-29...
They gave me 2 strikes and I will be uploading here from now on. Thank you for your kindness & support. God bless you all
Video
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Dr - https://www.bitchute.com/video/WsvhxBD4k1uZ/
Trumps Doctor Vladimir Zelenko Talks to Israeli Politicians and Health Minister About Vaccine [05.08.2021].txt
444493 views 1321 Likes
First published at 11:53 UTC on August 5th, 2021.
nunyabids345345 - 685 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nunyabids345345/
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World Meter Coronavirus Updates - https://www.worldometers.info/
211 views Aug 17, 2021
7grainsofsalt 3
608 subscribers
https://youtu.be/lE2XASv7zrw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ
This man's (D's) opposition to what is going on around the world. You should go to listen. I am not saying that I trust him, but he did speak some truth in there and he was trying to warn those that call themselves 'God's people'. Understand that those who have accepted Jesus are today God's people. Rom.2:28-29, Gal.3:28-29...
They gave me 2 strikes and I will be uploading here from now on. Thank you for your kindness & support. God bless you all
Video
-- -- --
Dr - https://www.bitchute.com/video/WsvhxBD4k1uZ/
Trumps Doctor Vladimir Zelenko Talks to Israeli Politicians and Health Minister About Vaccine [05.08.2021].txt
444493 views 1321 Likes
First published at 11:53 UTC on August 5th, 2021.
nunyabids345345 - 685 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nunyabids345345/
-- -- --
World Meter Coronavirus Updates - https://www.worldometers.info/
211 views Aug 17, 2021
7grainsofsalt 3
608 subscribers
https://youtu.be/lE2XASv7zrw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ
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