© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stupid Cougar Laws - Full
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • October 26, 2019
It's Republican versus Democrats, Rifle Club versus Mountain Lion Club, Humankind versus nature. It's open season on Californians in this big cat tale. Based on the 1996 filmplay that was to originally star J.T. Walsh as former NRA spokeman/hunter John Davidson when he moves next to an ultra liberal Democratic state assemblyman Dave Winston in the hills above Tarzana California. Sparks fly along with mountain lion attacks on the public. One of the greater stories to happen by in a long time and nothing Hollywood will make anytime soon.
All contents Copyright 1996 as a synchronized production, including music, sfx and voices.
All contents Copyright 1996 as a synchronized production, including music, sfx and voices.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.