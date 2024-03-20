TEXAS MADNESS: Courts in Chaos | SEKULOW

American Center for Law and Justice | TEXAS MADNESS: Courts in Chaos

A federal court of appeals puts Texas’ new immigration law back on hold as they prepare to hear more arguments today, before the ink could even dry on the Supreme Court’s ruling that allowed it to go into effect.





Following the quick back and forth of federal court rulings, Texas remains divided over illegal immigration.





Stop Biden’s Chaotic Border Crisis.





Sign:

https://aclj.org/immigration/end-bidens-humanitarian-crisis-for-children-and-protect-our-borders?utm_medium=Video&utm_source=Rumble&utm_campaign=d-03202024_seg-rumclips_top-IM_typ-PT_con-bordercrisis