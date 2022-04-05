© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mass Murder Poisoned Population: Air, Water, Food Contaminated, Inducing Disease and Death
Follow
2
Share
Report
436 views • April 05, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Air, water, and food are contaminated by toxic chemicals, and the health risks they cause are terrifying. Dr. Jane Ruby joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to detail the traces of arsenic in our water, the cancer breakouts, and more. These chemicals can cause miscarriages, and the damage may be another effort to depopulate.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzpfkp-mass-murder-poisoned-population-air-water-food-contaminated-inducing-diseas.html
Air, water, and food are contaminated by toxic chemicals, and the health risks they cause are terrifying. Dr. Jane Ruby joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to detail the traces of arsenic in our water, the cancer breakouts, and more. These chemicals can cause miscarriages, and the damage may be another effort to depopulate.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzpfkp-mass-murder-poisoned-population-air-water-food-contaminated-inducing-diseas.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.