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Get Down On It with Another Smile for all of you Good People ;-)
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63 views • July 16, 2021
Choko Baff and Chaz Dancing to:
Here to entertain you!
1 -Get Down On It - Kool & The Gang - https://youtu.be/H8-uYAVhaCs
Original Song: Get Down On It - Kool & The Gang - https://youtu.be/qchPLaiKocI
2 - Boogie Wonderland by Earth Wind And Fire - GROOVY!!!. - https://youtu.be/zRXa9d2wJFE
Original Song: Boogie Wonderland by Earth Wind And Fire - https://youtu.be/PbpIyn70t8c
4 - CAN'T FIGHT THE FUNK - https://youtu.be/NL2bOC-gjxA
Original Song by Doctorfunk: This is the version of Forget Me Nots • Patrice Rushen - https://youtu.be/vP709vKwkD0
5 - Give It To Me Baby – https://youtu.be/2QIObJfnLyU
Original Song: Rick James - https://youtu.be/1dNIQVYGXbM
Fun relaxing videos from Callmechoko - Official Youtube Page/Comedian Choko
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXmrBMRSFO678Fw7TDc8uMQ
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Here to entertain you!
1 -Get Down On It - Kool & The Gang - https://youtu.be/H8-uYAVhaCs
Original Song: Get Down On It - Kool & The Gang - https://youtu.be/qchPLaiKocI
2 - Boogie Wonderland by Earth Wind And Fire - GROOVY!!!. - https://youtu.be/zRXa9d2wJFE
Original Song: Boogie Wonderland by Earth Wind And Fire - https://youtu.be/PbpIyn70t8c
4 - CAN'T FIGHT THE FUNK - https://youtu.be/NL2bOC-gjxA
Original Song by Doctorfunk: This is the version of Forget Me Nots • Patrice Rushen - https://youtu.be/vP709vKwkD0
5 - Give It To Me Baby – https://youtu.be/2QIObJfnLyU
Original Song: Rick James - https://youtu.be/1dNIQVYGXbM
Fun relaxing videos from Callmechoko - Official Youtube Page/Comedian Choko
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXmrBMRSFO678Fw7TDc8uMQ
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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