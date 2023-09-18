Create New Account
I've Got Your Evidence Right Here.
Published 17 hours ago

Joe Biden's team is in full gaslighting mode.  Though there is a mountain of evidence about his corruption, his administration and the media insist that there is no evidence.  Well, I've got one piece of right here, and it is in his own words.  

