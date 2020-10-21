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The David Knight Show (21October20 Full Show)
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20 views • October 21, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
21Oct20 Full Show
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:14 New risk identified for COVID vaccines — HIV transmission from Ad5 virus integral to the vaccine
— 00:13:33 FOX sells a COVID lie from the “Ebola Judge” in Dallas, TX
— 00:31:02 “Whipping society to death”, lockdown denies heart surgery to infants who subsequently died
— 00:41:02 Penn Gov Wolfe denied $13M in federal funds when restaurant in a small town defied his orders. He also fined the business $10,000. The business has now won in court
— 00:57:49 With ZERO deaths yesterday and only 1,283 “positive test”, the entire country of Ireland is being locked down “for 6 weeks” with travel limited to 3 miles. The lockdown comes with a travel pass app identical to China’s and will transition to vaccine travel pass.
— 01:27:41 Tests that measure NOTHING but your compliance but will be used to put you under house arrest
— 01:32:54 “Pharmacovigilantes” — a SECRET partnership of Google, Oracle & Surveillance State operatives
— 01:54:53 How to stop businesses demanding you wear masks
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
21Oct20 Full Show
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:14 New risk identified for COVID vaccines — HIV transmission from Ad5 virus integral to the vaccine
— 00:13:33 FOX sells a COVID lie from the “Ebola Judge” in Dallas, TX
— 00:31:02 “Whipping society to death”, lockdown denies heart surgery to infants who subsequently died
— 00:41:02 Penn Gov Wolfe denied $13M in federal funds when restaurant in a small town defied his orders. He also fined the business $10,000. The business has now won in court
— 00:57:49 With ZERO deaths yesterday and only 1,283 “positive test”, the entire country of Ireland is being locked down “for 6 weeks” with travel limited to 3 miles. The lockdown comes with a travel pass app identical to China’s and will transition to vaccine travel pass.
— 01:27:41 Tests that measure NOTHING but your compliance but will be used to put you under house arrest
— 01:32:54 “Pharmacovigilantes” — a SECRET partnership of Google, Oracle & Surveillance State operatives
— 01:54:53 How to stop businesses demanding you wear masks
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