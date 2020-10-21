The David Knight Show (21October20 Full Show)

The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show



For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian





21Oct20 Full Show



Topics by timecode:



— 00:04:14 New risk identified for COVID vaccines — HIV transmission from Ad5 virus integral to the vaccine



— 00:13:33 FOX sells a COVID lie from the “Ebola Judge” in Dallas, TX



— 00:31:02 “Whipping society to death”, lockdown denies heart surgery to infants who subsequently died



— 00:41:02 Penn Gov Wolfe denied $13M in federal funds when restaurant in a small town defied his orders. He also fined the business $10,000. The business has now won in court



— 00:57:49 With ZERO deaths yesterday and only 1,283 “positive test”, the entire country of Ireland is being locked down “for 6 weeks” with travel limited to 3 miles. The lockdown comes with a travel pass app identical to China’s and will transition to vaccine travel pass.



— 01:27:41 Tests that measure NOTHING but your compliance but will be used to put you under house arrest



— 01:32:54 “Pharmacovigilantes” — a SECRET partnership of Google, Oracle & Surveillance State operatives



— 01:54:53 How to stop businesses demanding you wear masks