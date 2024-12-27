When we join forces, we already have all the solutions!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

These things that satisfy the 2004 Botanical Drug Guidance Act of the FDA are actually FDA-cleared. They have no authority, and they know that, and they know they're going down, which is why they hold so tight. Because then, we can take the drugs that pharma deliberately used at the wrong dose in the wrong person at the wrong time, and we can protect the rest of the immune system and the pathways and then heal with, if you want to call it, a magic bullet, we'll call it that. There we're with the sniper that we can bring at the lowest dose possible, as you say, we have and can as a team using this team approach of all eyes that we used in the Biological Response Modifiers at the National Cancer Institute to actually end the AIDS epidemic in 1992. And it's very important to realize: This is AIDS. They are acquired immune dysfunction, and we have all the solutions, but we the people have not been allowed to talk.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 12/04/2024

