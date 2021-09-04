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Episode 164 - The Truth About August 2021
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30 views • September 04, 2021
When the month started, I assumed the big story would be Covid - the vaccine, talk of vaccine passports, mask mandates and the continued bullying, harassment and discrimination against the unvaccinated (the subject of Episode 163). Instead, Resident Biden purposely created one of the most disgraceful and unforgivable scenes in American history in Afghanistan.
I also discuss a story (one that you are likely unaware of) that will have a more significant impact on your life in the long run than either Covid or Afghanistan - it has to do with Russia and Saudi Arabia.
I also discuss a story (one that you are likely unaware of) that will have a more significant impact on your life in the long run than either Covid or Afghanistan - it has to do with Russia and Saudi Arabia.
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