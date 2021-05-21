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FULL SHOW: Doctors Are Fighting Back Against COVID Medical Tyranny And Deadly Vaccinations
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120 views • May 21, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby guest hosts the War Room to discuss with guests about the many ways fraud is being revealed within the COVID pandemic. In the first hour, Dr. Jane Ruby is joined by Alan Dershowitz for a bit to expose the left’s hypocrisy, then Dr. Jane talks about Fauci, Joe Biden, and spike proteins. In the second hour, Dr. Jane Ruby is joined by guest Albert Benavides, a patriot content creator who has modeled graphs after the VAERS adverse reaction reporting system. Angelique Contreras, an inspiring community activist from Florida, joins later to describe the victories she has won. In the third hour, Dr. Jane Ruby is joined by Cory Brockman, a brave veteran who spoke out against tyranny in California.
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