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Rabbi David Bar-Hayim: When Should You Trust Your Rabbi? Doctor? Anybody Else?
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41 views • September 15, 2021
Posted 12September2021 Machon Shilo:
If you want to skip past the halachic foundation for this opinion (not recommended) move ahead to the 20 mins mark.
Also rabbis are only supposed to depend on trustworthy doctors for their decisions. A Doctor who gets bribes, or who has conflict of interests, or is being pressured/coerced/threatened to make a statement or has not thoroughly studied the subject in question is NOT a trustworthy doctor.
None of the doctors who spoke in favor of taking "vaccine" can honestly be deemed in the trustworthy category!
Hospitals, Doctors, Ethics, Vaccination, Intimidation,
If you want to skip past the halachic foundation for this opinion (not recommended) move ahead to the 20 mins mark.
Also rabbis are only supposed to depend on trustworthy doctors for their decisions. A Doctor who gets bribes, or who has conflict of interests, or is being pressured/coerced/threatened to make a statement or has not thoroughly studied the subject in question is NOT a trustworthy doctor.
None of the doctors who spoke in favor of taking "vaccine" can honestly be deemed in the trustworthy category!
Hospitals, Doctors, Ethics, Vaccination, Intimidation,
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