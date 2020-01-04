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Judaism's Trinity of TERROR! The ADL, the SPLC, & the ACLU.
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33 views • January 04, 2020
The ADL, the SPLC, and the ACLU are Zl0NlST organization designed to undermine the fabric of the United States and destroy it from within. Being Free Masonic, Satanic organizations their main target is Jesus Christ and the family. This video shows their history and how they have destroyed America with their family hating, Satanic, Liberal, Agenda.
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