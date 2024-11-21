Destruction of an agricultural room and olive trees in New Nablus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation forces, accompanied by a bulldozer, launched a campaign on lands in the New Nablus area, demolishing a room, removing 42 fruit trees, and destroying a wall and stone chains under the pretext of unauthorized construction.
Amid the forced displacement of Palestinians, the Zionist occupation cuts down olive trees and demolishes a room belonging to citizen Hamza Hamami in the Al-Tur area of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.
Interview: Mujahid Hamami, brother of the landowner Ahmed Al-Masri, eyewitness
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 19/11/2024
