Destruction of an agricultural room and olive trees in New Nablus
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
30 followers
0
15 views • 5 months ago


 The Zionist occupation forces, accompanied by a bulldozer, launched a campaign on lands in the New Nablus area, demolishing a room, removing 42 fruit trees, and destroying a wall and stone chains under the pretext of unauthorized construction.

Amid the forced displacement of Palestinians, the Zionist occupation cuts down olive trees and demolishes a room belonging to citizen Hamza Hamami in the Al-Tur area of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

 Interview: Mujahid Hamami, brother of the landowner Ahmed Al-Masri, eyewitness

Reporting:  Faris odeh

Filmed: 19/11/2024

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere

https://FreePalestine.Video

 

Keywords
gazalebanonwest bankramallahal aqsa flood
