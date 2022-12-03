Yuval Noah Harari What-s Wrong with the Idea of God

Matthew 7:8“For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.”





James 1:5

“If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him.”





Mathew 10:16

“Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves.”





Proverbs 1:5

“A wise man will hear, and will increase learning; and a man of understanding shall attain unto wise counsels:”

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yuval Noah Harari tells how the Idea of God is misleading to most people. and What's the Difference between Mysterious God and Religious God?

Yuval said this in the India Today Conclave





Source :- India Today Conclave





Instagram :- https://www.instagram.com/sharai_mons...

https://www.instagram.com/the_poetry_...





Read More on our Site - https://www.thecreativescience.com/





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. All copyrighted materials contained here belong to their respective copyright holders, I do not claim ownership over any of these materials. I realize no profit, monetary or otherwise, from the exhibition of these video





All materials in these videos are used for educational purposes and fall within the guidelines of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.