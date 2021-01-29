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People Need the Lord by Steve Green with Meg Rayborn Dawson
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11 views • January 29, 2021
Every day they pass me by
I can see it in their eyes
Empty people filled with care
Headed who knows where?
On they go through private pain
Living fear to fear
Laughter hides their silent cries
Only Jesus hears
People need the Lord
People need the Lord
At the end of broken dreams
He's the open door
People need the Lord
People need the Lord
When will we realize
People need the Lord?
We are called to take His light
To a world where wrong seems right
What could be too great a cost
For sharing life with one who's lost?
Through His love our hearts can feel
All the grief they bear
They must hear the words of life
Only we can share
I can see it in their eyes
Empty people filled with care
Headed who knows where?
On they go through private pain
Living fear to fear
Laughter hides their silent cries
Only Jesus hears
People need the Lord
People need the Lord
At the end of broken dreams
He's the open door
People need the Lord
People need the Lord
When will we realize
People need the Lord?
We are called to take His light
To a world where wrong seems right
What could be too great a cost
For sharing life with one who's lost?
Through His love our hearts can feel
All the grief they bear
They must hear the words of life
Only we can share
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