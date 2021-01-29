People Need the Lord by Steve Green with Meg Rayborn Dawson

Every day they pass me by

I can see it in their eyes

Empty people filled with care

Headed who knows where?



On they go through private pain

Living fear to fear

Laughter hides their silent cries

Only Jesus hears



People need the Lord

People need the Lord

At the end of broken dreams

He's the open door



People need the Lord

People need the Lord

When will we realize

People need the Lord?



We are called to take His light

To a world where wrong seems right

What could be too great a cost

For sharing life with one who's lost?



Through His love our hearts can feel

All the grief they bear

They must hear the words of life

Only we can share