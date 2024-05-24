Create New Account
PLANDEMIC THE MUSICAL’S DYNAMIC DUO
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published a day ago

Director, Mikki Willis, and musician, DPAK, join Del with details on the latest installment of the ‘Plandemic Series’, ‘Plandemic: The Musical’.  Hear how the filmmaker and musician became collaborators and how their inspirational work has become a perfect union.

Keywords
del bigtreerealnewsthehighwire

