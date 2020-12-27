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The Largest Strading of Sperm Whales in England
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55 views • December 27, 2020
Here we go again, 10 sperm whales stranded themselves and died on the coast of Yorkshire, the largest stranding of sperm whales since 1913.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/dec/24/group-of-whales-washed-up-on-east-yorkshire-beach
Links for my book and my articles.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07...
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-no...
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/rec...
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/res...
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/1...
https://www.commondreams.org/news/201...
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/dec/24/group-of-whales-washed-up-on-east-yorkshire-beach
Links for my book and my articles.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07...
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-no...
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/rec...
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/res...
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/1...
https://www.commondreams.org/news/201...
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