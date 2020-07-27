Best Bullpup Trigger - KelTec RDB Trigger Design

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
AIMING IS USELESS! 3 Secrets To Great Shooting | Rob Leatham 6x IPSC World Champion!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=li0rGtXh23I
KelTec RDB - Ambidextral Gunfighter Round Table Discussion
https://youtu.be/9S2dSHtpnL4
Field Strip the Desert Tech MDR
https://youtu.be/QC6HkryMNdk