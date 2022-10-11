The Lindell Report - October 4th 2022

CEO of U.S. Election Software Firm Arrested and L.A. District Attorney Charges He Stored Election Data on Servers in the People’s Republic of China.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.