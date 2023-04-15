The Most Holy Virgin Mary Adore My Divine Son and Prepare for Divine Mercy! Every Human Is Freed!

Quo Vadis





Apr 15, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for April 12, 2023.





My daughter, I am with you, we call for the help of Jesus, may he come soon to free you from the enemy, from the one who wants your eternal death.





I never leave you alone especially in these sad times.





Yes, children, you may not realize but, never as in these times, your enemy makes a massacre of souls.





Invoke God's help, day and night, pray to your Eternal Father to do justice and free many of my children from satan and his followers.





You can't imagine how many of your brothers are dying, on your land, to suffer eternally in the underworld.





Pray and invoke the goodness of God, that he may soon send, among you, My Son Jesus to recover so many souls in danger of eternal death.





I am suffering as in the times that Jesus offered himself to the Father for the salvation of so many of his children.





Pray that the dark times on your planet, soon pass and you my beloved children, come and enjoy the eternal love of Me, your Holy Mother and God the Eternal Father.





I will pray again for so many of your brothers to convert.





Thanks to you, my dearest children for your prayers, Jesus loves you so much.





I hold you to my Immaculate Heart.





Your Mother Virgin Mary.





The following comes from Valeria n her experience:





I am an instrument Jesus uses to make us taste his Word for our times.





While I am not worthy of this, I accept with great fear and responsibility this great gift, handing myself over totally to His Divine Will.





This extraordinary charism is called “locutions.”





This involves interior words that come, not from the mind in the form of thoughts, but from the heart, as if a voice “spoke” them from within.





When I begin to write (let us say, under dictation), I am not aware of the sense of the whole.





Only at the end, when rereading, do I understand the meaning of the entirety of the words “dictated” to me more or less quickly in a theological language that I do not understand.





Initially, the thing at which I marveled the most was this “clean” writing without deletions or corrections, more perfect and more exact than an ordinary dictation, without any fatigue on my part; all comes out smoothly.





But we know that the Spirit blows where and when He wills, and so with great humility and acknowledging that without Him we can do nothing, we dispose ourselves to listen to the Word, Who is the Way, the Truth, and the Life.”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_trK_4hFlI