THE INVADERS - MOONSHOT

In the Florida keys, astronauts scheduled to go on the first mission to the Moon are killed at sea by a mysterious red fog generated by a helicopter. Gavin Lewis (Peter Graves), in charge of security, seems to dismiss Vincent's theories, but he has his own suspicions. Lewis himself was once selected for the Moon mission, but something happened one night that he cannot remember and he inexplicably ended up with high blood pressure that disqualified him. He also has a witness to the incident, beachcomber Charlie Coogan (Strother Martin). Vincent questions Coogan, but is too late; the aliens have brainwashed him into forgetting. Nonetheless, Vincent figures out that Commander Hardy Smith (John Ericson), one of the replacement astronauts, is actually an alien saboteur. Though Lewis cannot divulge the information, a secret part of the mission is to determine if certain structures photographed on the Moon are artificial or not. When Vincent gets Hardy's wife Angela (Joanne Linville) to admit the man is not her husband, Stan Arthur (Kent Smith) orders the fake Hardy Smith to report to his office. However, the impostor somehow manages to hijack the rocket and destroy it. Lewis is convinced of Vincent's claims, but no solid evidence remains. The episode also features Robert Knapp as Lt. Colonel Howell.

