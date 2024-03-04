The EU Parliament Approves their Digital ID System Regulation.

Here's their sell tactic. Will The People blindly accept ??





The EU parliament Gave Approval to digital ID Regulation.

It will now have to be formally endorsed by the EU Council of Ministers to become law.





• A single tool to store your identity online

• National ID

• Driver’s License

• Bank details

• Prescriptions

• Systems will be inclusive and “voluntary” FOR NOW





No longer a conspiracy theory. Freedom is about to be lost.



