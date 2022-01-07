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Przykład predyktywnego programowania.
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112 views • January 07, 2022
Predyktywne programowanie - metoda wytwarzania odruchu warunkowego na pewne treści poprzez programy w mass mediach. Po bodźcowaniu, kiedy w środowisku pojawi się bodziec, szeroka publika będzie już z nim zaznajomiona akceptując go jako naturalny postęp czy naturalny rozwój wypadków pomijając stresotwórczy i lekowy proces definiowania lub odrzucania zjawisk. Predyktywne programowanie jest prostym rozszerzeniem warunkowania stosowanego w szkołach.
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