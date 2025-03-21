BrightLearn - The Imminent Collapse of the Petrodollar video, an interview with Alexander Macris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast episode explores the imminent collapse of the petrodollar system, its geopolitical and economic ramifications, and the potential for global conflict, featuring insights from Alexander Macris on how this shift could lead to hyperinflation, supply chain breakdowns, and the decline of U.S. dominance, urging listeners to prepare for profound global changes.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Watch the full interview here.