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CDC New #'s = It's OVER! Experts Say It's OVER, Or IT NEVER WAS, But Cartoon Villians Say "LOCKDOWN" (MIRRORED)
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449 views • October 02, 2020
CDC New #'s = It's OVER! Experts Say It's OVER, Or IT NEVER WAS, But Cartoon Villians Say "LOCKDOWN" (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/kO2-_xCNPJM
Lots of evidence showing lockdowns unnecessary, but counties lockdown anyway.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
And please subscribe to my primary YouTube channel as well - https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/whats-new-all.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/new-cdc-estimates-fatality-rate-covid-19-drops-again-and-may-surprise-you
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#cases_deathsper100k
https://www.globalresearch.ca/coronavirus-killer-virus-or-common-flu/5724946
https://www.globalresearch.ca/coronavirus-why-everyone-wrong/5718049
https://www.globalresearch.ca/face-masks-pose-serious-risks-healthy/5712649
https://www.globalresearch.ca/lies-damned-lies-health-statistics-deadly-danger-false-positives/5724417
https://www.globalresearch.ca/we-have-lot-evidence-that-fake-story-all-over-world-german-doctors-covid-19/5723723
UK Health Minister
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=adj8MCsZKlg
Boris Johnson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlxMaInrZqE
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/lockdown-suicides-on-the-rise/
https://www.rollcall.com/2020/08/05/pandemics-effect-on-already-rising-suicide-rates-heightens-worry/
https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2020/09/24/cook-childrens-alarming-rise-suicide-patients/
https://www.newsweek.com/us-army-suicides-increase-30-percent-during-covid-19-pandemic-among-active-duty-members-1534501
https://www.wuwf.org/post/suicide-risk-rise-new-normal#stream/0
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/501608-victoria-dictatorship-phony-statistics-spread/
https://news.trust.org/item/20200925125655-nhrw1
https://www.bbc.com/news/explainers-53640249
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/kO2-_xCNPJM
Lots of evidence showing lockdowns unnecessary, but counties lockdown anyway.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
And please subscribe to my primary YouTube channel as well - https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/whats-new-all.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/new-cdc-estimates-fatality-rate-covid-19-drops-again-and-may-surprise-you
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#cases_deathsper100k
https://www.globalresearch.ca/coronavirus-killer-virus-or-common-flu/5724946
https://www.globalresearch.ca/coronavirus-why-everyone-wrong/5718049
https://www.globalresearch.ca/face-masks-pose-serious-risks-healthy/5712649
https://www.globalresearch.ca/lies-damned-lies-health-statistics-deadly-danger-false-positives/5724417
https://www.globalresearch.ca/we-have-lot-evidence-that-fake-story-all-over-world-german-doctors-covid-19/5723723
UK Health Minister
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=adj8MCsZKlg
Boris Johnson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlxMaInrZqE
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/lockdown-suicides-on-the-rise/
https://www.rollcall.com/2020/08/05/pandemics-effect-on-already-rising-suicide-rates-heightens-worry/
https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2020/09/24/cook-childrens-alarming-rise-suicide-patients/
https://www.newsweek.com/us-army-suicides-increase-30-percent-during-covid-19-pandemic-among-active-duty-members-1534501
https://www.wuwf.org/post/suicide-risk-rise-new-normal#stream/0
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/501608-victoria-dictatorship-phony-statistics-spread/
https://news.trust.org/item/20200925125655-nhrw1
https://www.bbc.com/news/explainers-53640249
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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